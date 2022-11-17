(Bloomberg) -- Higher taxes and lower spending: that’s expected to be the theme of Jeremy Hunts long-awaited Autumn Statement today. It is an opportunity to mitigate, the impact of a recession in the UK, and for the government to restore its fiscal credibility in the financial markets. It can’t come soon enough — today’s corporate reporting shows a slew of companies grappling with higher prices, higher interest rates and labor disputes.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Burberry Group Plc: The luxury fashion brand’s comparable store sales in mainland China, one of its biggest markets, fell by 19% in the first-half of the year as it grappled with Covid-19 lockdowns, compared with a 5% rise in the rest of the group.

Meanwhile American tourists took advantage of the strong dollar to snap up luxury goods in Europe, boosting the company’s sales growth in the three months through September to double digits

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc: The pub chain’s sales have recovered from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, now outweighing inflationary increases to the business’s costs.

The business expects a boost from the football World Cup and an uninterrupted Christmas, although it is still grappling with rising energy, wage and food bills

International Distributions Services Plc: The delivery company’s chairman said the differences between its two units, GLS and Royal Mail, “could not be more stark,” as the latter business posted a more than £200 adjusted operating loss in the first half.

Keith Williams said GLS has “adapted well” to inflationary pressures, while Royal Mail has been “standing at a crossroads” with the unit’s union for several months

Great Portland Estates Plc: The property developer expects investment in central London commercial property to remain muted as interest rates rise.

Record leasing activity since March and robust leasing has supported the firm despite property values coming under pressure

In Westminster

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt faces a clear yet far from straightforward task today: reassure markets he can stabilize UK public finances, but without inflicting devastating damage on public services. Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak want Britain’s debt to be falling as a share of the economy by 2027-28, a goal that will require £55 billion ($65 billion) of savings.

Sunak’s pivot to a more pragmatic China policy got off to a stumbling start, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matthew Brooker writes, ashis meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia was called off after a missile landed in Poland. It was an apt metaphor: reality intruding on more gentle notions of rapprochement.

In Case You Missed It

London is no longer home to Europe's biggest stock market. That prize has been taken by Paris, showing how the competition is capitalizing on Brexit and political turmoil. Listen to the latest In The City podcast episode:

The UK bond market is heading for a key test as budget day beings. While the consensus is that Hunt will stick to his path of fiscal orthodoxy, traders are wary about being caught off guard again and any controversial move may sow volatility.

And Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Liz Truss damaged the country’s reputation with investors during her weeks as prime minister with unfunded tax giveaway that ultimately caused the collapse of her government.

Looking Ahead

UK retail sales are due at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow. Bloomberg Economics expects the number of volume of goods sold in shops and online to have slightly increased in October, after sharp drops in prior months. That said, the economists expect shoppers to be more reluctant to spend in the coming months as the surge in mortgage rates, rising rents and the prospect of energy bills rocketing again in April.

