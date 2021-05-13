(Bloomberg) --

Burberry Group Plc said quarterly sales jumped in line with its previous forecast amid a recovery in luxury demand, notably in Asia.

Retail comparable store sales in the three months to the end of March soared 32%, the company said in a statement Thursday. That’s at the high end of the trench-coat maker’s previous guidance, and analysts expected a 31% gain.

The performance shows how fast demand for luxury goods can pick up once economies reopen as lockdown restrictions ease. Consumers looking to splurge on Burberry’s quilted Lola bags or its Barn jackets have also increasingly turned to online shopping since the pandemic struck more than a year ago.

Burberry says it will continue to focus on driving full-price sales by reducing markdowns, though this could make for tough sales comparisons. The fashion house said next year its operating margin growth could be impacted by increased investment in the business and higher operating expenses as business returns to normal, but will grow in later years.

Luxury brands are betting more on China where the pandemic came quickly under control last year. Burberry opened a store with the local tech giant Tencent in Shenzhen last summer, mixing physical and digital experiences. Comparable store sales in Asia Pacific soared 75% in the fourth quarter, led by China and South Korea.

But the brand is having to navigate a tense relationship with the country’s authorities amid calls to boycott its products in retaliation for comments it made on cotton sourced in the Xinjiang region of China. That episode led to the termination of a partnership with Tencent for its Honor of Kings video games.

