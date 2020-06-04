(Bloomberg) --

The Bank of England identified for the first time 53 companies that received emergency funding to help them through the coronavirus pandemic amid growing pressure for stricter conditions to be put on firms taking state aid.

Burberry, BASF, Marks & Spencer, and Rolls Royce were among businesses to draw on the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, the central bank said in a statement Thursday. The program, which started in March and is financed from the BOE’s reserves, is currently providing companies with 16.2 billion pounds ($20.4 billion) of funding.

The disclosure is likely to heap scrutiny on the business practices of firms taking taxpayers’ money. While Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has already told companies that take taxpayers’ money to to exercise “restraint” on dividends and senior pay, others are urging him to go further as the cost of government support increases.

Labour lawmaker Margaret Hodge, former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, wrote to Sunak earlier this week urging him to bar firms that fail to follow tax rules in full from getting help, and to stop borrowers using intra-company loans to minimize their taxable profit.

“Supporting jobs and saving livelihoods is the right thing to do,” Hodge said. “But if a company doesn’t pay their fair share in the good times, they should have no access to public bailouts when times are tough.”

Under the CCFF program, the BOE purchases commercial paper with a maturity of up to a year issued by large firms making a “material contribution” to the U.K. economy. The government’s loan programs for smaller companies have also paid out a combined total of more than 30 billion pounds.

Thursday marks the first time the BOE has identified the companies that used the program, although some have announced the information themselves. They include Ryanair Holdings Plc, EasyJet Plc and International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways.

