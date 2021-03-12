Burberry Says Rebound Has Been Stronger Than Analysts Expected

(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc said the rebound in its fourth quarter has been stronger than analysts expected as the fashion industry bounces back from last year’s Covid-induced slump despite continuing lockdowns.

Sales from comparable stores will probably rise 28% to 32% in the three months through March 27, the British luxury-goods maker said in an unscheduled trading update Friday. Analysts expected a 24% increase, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company forecast an operating margin of 15.5% to 16.5% for the full year.

The update shows how abruptly consumer demand changes as countries shift in and out of lockdowns. Comparable retail sales were down 9% in the three months through December.

