(Bloomberg) -- British luxury brand Burberry Plc is partnering with the Manchester United Plc’s star and youth advocate to help with a series of charity initiatives.

Soccer player Marcus Rashford was recently thrown into the public spotlight after leading a campaign to provide free meals for the poorest children in England, and helping put pressure on the U.K. government to support struggling families over the holidays.

In picking up on the player’s recent activism, Burberry said Monday it has recruited Rashford to collaborate on programs ranging from education to helping entrepreneurs to support young people.

Burberry is also committing to support Rashford’s childhood centers in Manchester, Norbrook Youth Club and Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre, and working with other organizations in the country and abroad.

