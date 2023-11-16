(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc warned this year’s revenue target may be out of reach after the UK trench-coat maker’s sales barely grew in the most recent quarter.

The company said Thursday if weaker demand continues, it probably won’t reach its sales forecast for the year and earnings will probably be at the lower end of its guided range. The shares fell as much as 11%, the steepest intraday decline in more than three years.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd is trying to boost the appeal of the brand, appointing designer Daniel Lee last year to reinvigorate its popularity but the efforts come amid a global slowdown in the demand for luxury goods.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the biggest luxury group and owner of Christian Dior and Loro Piana, missed estimates for its key fashion and leather goods unit last month. Other rivals though are proving more resilient, like the Birkin bag maker Hermes International.

Burberry’s sales rose 1% in the three months ended September at its comparable stores, the British fashion retailer said. Analysts expected a gain of 4.2%.

“Burberry’s early warning it could miss its fiscal 2024 low-double-digit constant-currency revenue target made it the tenth luxury maker to miss or mark down revenue guidance, and might see consensus estimates of 9% shaved by about 100 bps.” — Deborah Aitken, BI luxury-goods analyst

There was a clear deceleration between the first and the second quarter, with revenue from the Americas suffering the most, slumping 10% in the three months through September. The appetite of shoppers also cooled in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe and the Middle East.

Consumers worldwide are balking at higher prices from luxury brands, signaling that inflation is also hitting well-heeled shoppers, especially so-called aspirational customers who tend to buy items at the lowest price levels.

