U.S. fast-food chain Wendy’s Co. plans another attempt to enter the U.K. market, creating as many as 12,000 jobs as the start of a European expansion, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

Wendy’s could open as many as 400 restaurants in Britain over the coming years, the newspaper said, citing an interview with Abigail Pringle, head of international operations.

The move would mark a return to Britain by Wendy’s, which launched a failed attempt to enter the market two decades ago.

“The U.S. business was not in a strong position, we were not healthy, we weren’t growing in strength,” Pringle said of the previous attempt.

Wendy’s is now planning to use the U.K. as a launchpad for European expansion. It will start with company-owned stores and later move to a franchise model.

