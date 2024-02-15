(Bloomberg) -- Restaurant Brands International Inc. expects new locations and higher traffic from better-looking, more efficient stores to help drive systemwide sales to $60 billion by 2028 — an increase of 40% from last year.

Chief Executive Officer Josh Kobza offered the longer-term outlook — a first for the company, which was formed in 2014 — on Thursday in a presentation to investors. Systemwide sales, which includes both company-owned and franchised restaurants, were $42.9 billion for 2023.

Restaurant Brands, the holding company that operates Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, is gearing up to expand its global footprint. It expects consolidated same-store sales to rise by an average of 3% or more each year through 2028, along with average annual increases of at least 5% for net restaurant count and 8% for systemwide sales.

Adjusted operating income should also rise by 8% or more annually during the period, Kobza said.

Restaurant Brands shares were little changed at 1:50 p.m. in New York trading. The stock has declined 2% this year after a 21% gain in 2023.

The company reiterated its goal of reaching at least 40,000 locations by 2028, which would represent an increase of almost 29% from the end of last year. The target echoes development plans at rivals such as Starbucks Corp. and McDonald’s Corp., which are also looking to add thousands of units over the next few years.

“We feel confident that we have a path to start delivering the unit economics and unit growth you came to expect of us pre-pandemic,” Kobza said. He acknowledged Restaurant Brands is ramping up new store development at a slower pace initially.

The company has moved to bolster its brands in recent years by improving quality and service at Tim Hortons while launching a program to rekindle sagging sales at Burger King. The burger chain reported traffic growth in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2021. Restaurant Brands is also reconfiguring kitchens at Popeyes, building new Firehouse Subs stores and focusing on digital channels.

Kobza doesn’t expect each of the company’s segments to hit all aspects of the outlook every quarter. The company had previously shied away from outlining guidance, he said, but now wants to give investors more transparency. The shift also reflects confidence in the company’s ability to deliver on the goals, he said.

Patrick Doyle, the company’s chairman, said the company could outperform the guidance Kobza laid out.

The guidance for systemwide sales, same-store sales growth and number of locations are broadly in line with a limited number of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Growth Drivers

The company recently changed the way it reports results, consolidating the international operations of its four brands into one segment. The division — which already accounts for about 27% of global earnings — is expected to be the largest contributor to adjusted operating income growth over the next five years, Kobza said.

New restaurants will be the largest driver of long-term growth for the international business, he said. That division, which ended 2023 with more than 14,700 locations in 120 markets, expects to add another 7,000 units or more by 2028.

“We really only have one brand and market combination — that’s Burger King Puerto Rico — where we’re fully mature,” Kobza said, also acknowledging macroeconomic challenges and slower-than-expected growth in China.

Tim Hortons is planning to have 1,000 locations in the US by 2028, up from 600. It expects slow unit growth in Canada, where the chain started and already has 4,000 stores. The focus there will be growing the lunch, afternoon and evening business, and the cold beverage segment.

Burger King US will continue implementing its plan to win over customers by remodeling locations, boosting advertising and improving customers’ experience — it wants to make sure workers are friendly and food is served hot. The company estimates that much of the higher traffic at the end of 2023 from a year earlier was due to the operational improvements.

Popeyes is planning to add 800 net new units to reach 4,200 restaurants in the US and Canada, while Firehouse Subs is also shooting for 800 net new locations by 2028.

