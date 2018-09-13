(Bloomberg) -- Eight fast-food chains including Burger King, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and Denny’s will cease enforcing “no-poaching” pacts that require their franchisees not to hire away each other’s employees, under the terms of settlements filed in court by Washington state’s attorney general.

The eight chains join 15 others -- among them McDonald’s and Carl’s Jr.-- which had agreed to similar terms in recent months. Together, the agreements ban enforcement nationwide of no-poaching agreements among most of the major fast-food companies that have a presence in Washington, the state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said in an interview Thursday. Ferguson said that along with investigating other fast-food companies, he was broadening his focus, investigating the use of no-poaching agreements in other industries like hotels.

