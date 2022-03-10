Burger King is suspending all of its corporate support for the Russian market, its parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), announced on Thursday.

In a news release, RBI said the fast-food chain is halting support for all operations, marketing and the supply chain in Russia, and will refuse approvals for investment and expansion in the country.

RBI said Burger King has no corporate restaurants in Russia as the business is fully franchised and managed by a local master franchisee.

More details to come…