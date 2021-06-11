(Bloomberg) -- Police in Aspen, Colorado, are investigating how burglars cut a hole into the Louis Vuitton luxury goods store in the mountain resort and made off with as much as $500,000 in merchandise.

Surveillance cameras indicate there were at least two suspects, a man and a woman, and two vehicles. News of last Saturday’s burglary was reported this week in Aspen’s two newspapers, the Aspen Times and the Aspen Daily News.

