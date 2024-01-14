(Bloomberg) -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum endorsed Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for president, a day ahead of the Iowa caucus.

“I’m here to do something that none of the other presidential primary candidates have done and that’s endorse Donald J. Trump for the president of the United States of America” Burgum said at a Trump rally in Iowa Sunday.

The endorsement gives Trump additional tailwinds as he heads into Monday’s Iowa caucuses. Polls show he is leading the Republican primary field by more than 30 percentage points.

Burgum ran for president this cycle, but suspended his campaign last year after failing to gain traction. He ran an issues-driven campaign focused on energy independence, technological innovation and national security. His early exit — and his refusal to attack rivals, including Trump — puts him in a strong position to serve in a future Republican administration.

“He just has a great record in everything he’s ever done, so on behalf of the Trump family we thank you,” Trump said in response to the endorsement.

