(Bloomberg) -- Burkina Faso extended its nationwide shutdown of mobile internet access for 96 hours, before opposition protests planned for this weekend.

The extension was made under a legal provision related to national defense and public security, the government said in a statement late Wednesday.

A grouping of opposition and civil society movements known as the November 27 Coalition has called for nationwide protests on Nov. 27 to call for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore’s resignation over deteriorating security in the country.

