(Bloomberg) -- Burkina Faso’s military leader Ibrahim Traore named Yacouba Zabre Gouba mining and energy minister, according to a statement on state broadcaster RTB Sunday. Gouba replaces Jean-Pierre Boussim.

The shakeup comes two months after the West African nation revised its mining code to enable it to take more in royalties in boom times after a drop in gold production.

Gold output in one of Africa’s biggest producers dropped 13% to 58.2 tons in 2022, according to government data. At least five mines closed down amid deteriorating security conditions followed by two coups that year.

Other nominations in the cabinet reshuffle include Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, who replaces Olivia Rouamba as foreign minister.

Burkina Faso Targets Bigger Royalties as Gold Production Drops

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.