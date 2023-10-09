(Bloomberg) -- BURN, which has made and sold more than four million efficient cook-stoves in Africa, will this month open Nigeria’s first factory for the appliances that slash consumption of wood, reducing pollution and deforestation.

The plant in the northern city of Kano, BURN’s first outside of Kenya, seeks to tap demand in Africa’s most populous country, where few have access to electricity, forcing them to rely on wood and charcoal to cook.

The annual sub-Saharan African cooking fuel market has been estimated as being worth $47 billion by the World Bank, with most of that being wood and charcoal. As many as 900 million people on the continent rely on those fuels and the pollution they cause, often in enclosed spaces, shortens the lives of more than half a million Africans a year, the World Bank says.

“It’s just so hard for any other fuel to be accessible to rural communities,” Chris McKinney, BURN’s chief commercial officer, said in an interview. “Cooking on an open fire is a bigger killer than malaria, tuberculosis and HIV-AIDS.”

BURN says its wood-stoves use 71% less wood and produce 81% less smoke than open fire cooking. While the company will initially make wood-stoves, it will add charcoal stoves to the product line once the factory is up and running.

By selling carbon credits based on the amount of deforestation it avoids BURN is able to sell the stoves at a discount. It currently distributes some of the stoves it manufactures in Kenya across the continent.

Efficient cooking methods are seen as a key plank in Africa’s fight against harmful pollution, reducing the amount of time women and girls typically spend finding wood in rural areas and cutting carbon emissions. Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund is in talks to fund the establishment of another factory in the country and Mozambique is seeking funding to roll out cleaner cooking methods in remote parts of the country.

BURN, which is based in Nairobi, competes against a number of rivals, Those include fellow Kenyan company KOKO Networks, which sells stoves that use bioethanol , and wood stove provider, DelAgua. Most of the business is conducted in East Africa.

BURN, which also makes stoves that use liquefied petroleum gas and has launched an electric line, has the capacity to produce about 400,000 stoves a month at its plants in Nairobi and plans to increase that by 25% by the end of the year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.