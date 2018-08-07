(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday dawned dry, hot and windy across much of Southern California -- just the right conditions for more fires to start and for the ones already scorching the state to get worse, according to the National Weather Service.

Red-flag warnings stretched across the southern third of the state and into parts of Nevada and Arizona as temperatures were forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) away from the coast. The weather service has issued an excessive-heat warning through Tuesday for many inland areas, including parts of Los Angeles County and the cities of Pasadena, Burbank and Pomona.

Almost 4,000 fires were raging across California as of Aug. 5, scorching more than 600,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, more commonly known as Cal Fire. That’s more than double the acreage at this time last year and more than quadruple the year-to-date five-year average. And the 2018 figures don’t even include more than 120,000 acres of fires being fought by the U.S. Forest Service.

Fires are likely to spread rapidly in these conditions, according to the weather service, which issued a warning through 10 a.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles that could be extended into Wednesday and Thursday if things don’t improve. Air quality is also being affected by the heat, dryness and “particle pollution” from the fires, causing or aggravating health problems like lung disease, asthma and bronchitis, according to an alert.

