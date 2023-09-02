(Bloomberg) -- The Burning Man festival in Nevada has become mired in mud after heavy rains, stranding thousands of attendees.

As much as 0.8 inch of rain fell on Friday night, prompting local police to shut the entrance to Black Rock City, where the event is held. Event organizers said the gate and airport to Black Rock City remain closed and all entry and exit will be halted. They called on attendees to conserve food, water and fuel.

More rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, organizers said, before the weather begins to clear on Monday, when the festival is scheduled to conclude.

From humble origins — having started life as an informal gathering in 1986 in San Francisco — Burning Man has gathered a monied, celebrity following in recent years. Some of this year’s attendees include the musician Diplo, who posted on social media platform X that he walked 5 miles in the mud to escape the venue.

The kick off to this year’s event was disrupted when a group of protesters blocked the highway to the festival, demanding that organizers ban private jets, single use plastics and unlimited power use at the event. Four activists were arrested.

