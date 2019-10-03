(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency as protesters barricade roads across the country over fuel price hikes.

Moreno pledged to maintain the policy of ending diesel and gasoline subsidies, which he says are no longer affordable.

Access to the airport in the capital Quito is cut off, with bus, truck and taxi drivers using tow trucks, and burning tires to block highways and bridges. Local news media report similar demonstrations throughout the nation of 17 million.

The fuel price increase went into effect at midnight, causing long queues as drivers tried to fill their tanks before the deadline.

Transportation organizations said Wednesday that they would strike indefinitely after Moreno ended subsidies that have cost the nation tens of billions of dollars since they were introduced in the 1970s.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Quito, Moreno said he was open to discuss the situation, but declined to reverse the decision and pledged to have the roads opened.

On Tuesday, Ecuador said it would quit the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, to avoid having to cut output to meet quotas.

