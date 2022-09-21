(Bloomberg) -- Scion Asset Management founder Michael Burry has taken another veiled swipe at Tesla Inc., after one of its batteries was blamed for shutting a stretch of an iconic California highway.

Burry, who exited bets against the electric vehicle and battery maker in November, has taken several shots at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the past 12 months, on topics ranging from his funding of the Twitter Inc. takeover proposal, comments on Rivian Automotive and even the declining US birthrate.

California’s largest utility PG&E Corp. earlier said that a Tesla battery at its Moss Landing energy storage site caught fire on Tuesday. The ensuing blaze closed a stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1, which runs along the coastline of the state.

Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2015 film ‘The Big Short’, also warned earlier this month that the recent share market decline may not be finished, and exited positions on 11 US equities in the second quarter.

