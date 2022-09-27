(Bloomberg) -- Scion Asset Management founder Michael Burry said signs of rising velocity and a declining money supply may be a precursor to higher inflation. That’s potentially at odds with recent views from Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood.

Burry, the investor made famous by Christian Bale in the 2015 movie “The Big Short,” said that in the late 1970s rising velocity -- the frequency at which money moves through the economy -- “trumped falling money supply to drive inflation higher and higher.”

The comments came after Musk, the world’s richest man, earlier this month suggested the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates, warning that a major hike might risk deflation. He was responding to an earlier tweet from Wood in which she noted there was “deflation in the pipeline.”

Musk, Tweeting With Cathie Wood, Says Fed Should ‘Drop 0.25%’

Wood this week also tweeted that the US central bank’s rate hikes are “significantly more restrictive than in the ‘80s” when Fed Chairman Paul Volcker hiked rates as high as 20% to quash price pressures. Current Chair Jerome Powell last month evoked the “Great Inflation in 1979” as he said that period provided lessons on the need to “keep at it until the job is done” when it comes to taming inflation.

Burry did also tweet on the issue of deflation concerns, highlighting the potential that they are having little impact on bond yields because the Fed’s decision to trim its balance sheet is more important.

