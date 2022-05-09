(Bloomberg) -- The pipeline for Malaysia’s initial public offerings is likely to remain strong for the rest of the year as excess cash buoys demand, the chief of the stock exchange operator said Monday.

“Our lead stream is strong, we have pent-up availability, the market support for IPOs this year has been very good,” Bursa Malaysia Bhd. chief executive officer Muhamad Umar Swift said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “There is still a lot of liquidity in the Malaysian market chasing new offerings.”

Malaysia topped its Southeast Asian peers in IPO proceeds raised in the first three months of this year, with five firms netting $362 million via first-time share shares, according to Ernst & Young LLP. Dairy producer Farm Fresh Bhd. and its shareholders raised about 1 billion ringgit ($228 million) in March in the nation’s largest IPO since July.

Here are some of Muhamad Umar’s other comments:

Bursa Malaysia expects the local equity market to be rangebound for now due to global uncertainties

The Malaysian equity market’s forward looking price-to-earnings ratio is attractive

Bursa Malaysia does not plan to offer preferential voting rights in the foreseeable future

