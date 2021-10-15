Burundi Gets First Batch of Covid-19 Vaccines in China Donation

(Bloomberg) -- Burundi received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, in a Chinese donation valued at $3 million, according to Health Minister Thaddée Ndikumana.

“We have received these doses from the Chinese government as a grant,” he said. More vaccines from Belgium, France, and the U.S. are expected, Ndikumana said, without giving more details.

Burundi has registered 19,513 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

