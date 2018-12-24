(Bloomberg) -- Burundian authorities decided to move the political capital to the city of Gitega in the central province, from Bujumbura, government spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye said Monday on Burundi National Television.

Bujumbura will remain the economic capital as many of country’s business activities’ are based there, Ntahorwamiye said.

At least five ministries and their agencies will start working from Gitega in Jan. 2019. State agencies such as the human right commission and land commission will be relocated to Gitega starting from next year, he said. Other government agencies will move in due course and cabinet meetings will be held in Gitega starting next year, Ntahorwamiye said.

