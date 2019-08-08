Burundi Opposition in Exile Says It Will Contest 2020 Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Burundi’s exiled opposition coalition will contest elections scheduled for 2020 and called on the government to enable members to return to the Central African country, Radio Isanganiro reported, citing Anicet Niyonkuru, the group’s executive secretary.

The group, known as CNARED, wasn’t a legally recognized political organization, but members were welcome to return, the broadcaster cited First Vice President Gaston Sindimwo as saying.

Brussels-based CNARED was formed in 2015 after President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term, which he secured in a vote that year. That election was marred by protests and a crackdown that forced more than 400,000 people from their homes. A subsequent United Nations commission of inquiry accused authorities of crimes including extrajudicial executions and torture.

Nkurunziza in 2018 signed into law a new constitution that increased the presidential term to seven years from five, starting in 2020.

