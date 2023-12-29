(Bloomberg) -- Burundi won’t allow same-sex marriage and doesn’t want foreign aid if the conditions are tied to approving LGBTQ relations, according to President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The East African nation is the latest to push against LGBTQ rights globally. Neighboring Uganda enacted harsh laws that included the death penalty this year, while Ghana is considering punitive legislation.

“When one sees these people in Burundi, it is better to take them to the stadium and stone them to death,” Ndayishimiye said in a television broadcast on Friday. “I don’t think killing them is a sin.”

LGBTQ networks are banned in Burundi, where more than 80% of the population is Christian. Last week, the country’s catholic bishops asked priests not to bless same-sex couples, disregarding a radical policy change by Pope Francis.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.