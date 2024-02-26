(Bloomberg) -- Burundi’s government said a Rwanda-based group staged an attack on its territory on Sunday night, killing nine people, including six women and an army officer.

The members of the Resistance Movement for the Rule of Law, known by its French acronym RED-Tabara, were trained in Rwanda and crossed over the border into Democratic Republic of Congo and then into Burundi, where they went on the rampage, government spokesperson Jerome Niyonzima said in a statement. Burundi called on Rwanda to extradite those who masterminded the assault, he said. Rwanda has consistently denied backing the group.

Three cars we also gutted in the attack, which took place on a road linking Bujumbura, the capital, with the northwestern town of Cibitoke. Two similar attacks occurred on the same road in December and three people were killed.

RED-Tabara said in a posting on X that it had targeted two army bases and warned that it will intensify its attacks until Burundi’s government agrees to talk with its opponents. The government denied that military facilities came under attack and said the victims were members of a family who were mourning the death of a relative.

