(Bloomberg) -- Burundi’s government asked the Constitutional Court to declare the presidency vacant and start the procedure to replace Pierre Nkurunziza as head of state following his death in office on June 8.

The East African nation has two vice presidents but recent changes to the constitution mean there is no clear provision for who should take over. Nkurunziza, who died at 55 of a heart attack, was to cede power in August to Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former rebel commander and the candidate of the ruling party that won general elections last month.

The decision to go to the Constitutional Court was taken after an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday and announced by the state broadcaster. Several ruling party officials say that Ndayishimiye should be sworn in as soon as possible.

Opposition spokesman Aime Magera told Radio France Internationale that the speaker of parliament should serve as interim leader and organize fresh elections. His party, the National Freedom Council, has questioned the outcome of the vote that the ruling party won with 68% of ballots last month.

Popular music in public places as well as in private cars has been prohibited by the mayor of the capital, Bujumbura, while the government has declared a seven-day mourning period. TV and radio stations can only play gospel music.

