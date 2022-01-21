16m ago
Bus Driver Strike in Bucharest Continues Despite Ruling
(Bloomberg) -- The Romanian capital Bucharest was gridlocked for a second day as public transport workers continued to strike despite court rulings that the action was illegal amid a worsening pandemic.
Bus and tram drivers disregarded the court ruling and refused to start work on Friday, prompting citizens to form long queues at the subway at a time when Romania reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Prices on car-sharing applications have also surged significantly.
The workers are demanding higher wages and the resignation of the head of the public transport company, STB. In response, STB’s leader, Adrian Crit, urged union leaders to accept his request for dialog, saying he’s determined to make the company more efficient.
