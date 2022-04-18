Bus-maker NFI awarded Toronto transit contracts for up to 565 buses

Are you looking for a stock?

    Winnipeg-based vehicle manufacturer NFI Group Inc. says it has been awarded contracts from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for up to 565 buses.

    The company says its subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC has received orders for 134 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses and 68 Xcelsior 60-foot hybrid-electric buses.

    Two four-year contracts include options for up to an additional 263 40-foot hybrid-electric buses and 100 60-foot buses, respectively.

    New Flyer says that the buses will modernize TTC’s fleet as the agency works to meet growing transportation demand in Toronto.

    The manufacturer says it has delivered nearly 1,000 vehicles to the TTC since 1968, including 25 battery-electric buses. 

    Chris Stoddart, president of NFI's North American bus and coach segment, adds that the new buses will help "accelerate" the TTC's zero-emission transition.