(Bloomberg) -- New York business leaders are pushing Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to consider ways of ensuring that the nation’s biggest city retains its economic dominance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter, 177 business leaders, including executives from Citigroup Inc., Squarespace Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Macy’s Inc., called on Cuomo and de Blasio to formulate a strategic plan for New York’s economic recovery.

“New York should step up to chart the course for recovery of urban centers everywhere,” the letter read. “We urge you to convene a multi-sector leadership initiative which can call upon the broadest possible range of resources and expertise to develop plans, policies and implementation strategies for how cities will overcome the challenges created by the pandemic and re-emerge stronger, fairer and more resilient than ever.”

They also said that the federal government has an obligation and “vested interest in assisting cities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, but so far there is no national agenda specifically targeted to urban relief or recovery.”

The group said they are “fully prepared to support this effort” and believe it “critical” to ensure a vibrant future for New York.

