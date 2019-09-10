(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Optimism among U.S. small-business owners fell in August to the lowest level in five months, with the outlook for the economy and sales slumping amid escalating trade tensions and recession fears

Billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffettcould have collectively lost hundreds of billions of dollars in net worth over decades if presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax plan had been in effect -- and they had done nothing to avoid it

Christine Lagarde may this week get a sense of things to come under her presidency of the European Central Bank, as her forerunner in the role encounters resistance to his final attempt to add more stimulus

Climate change may lead to large swings in the incomes of U.S. retail workers, according to a new study published by the Federal Reserve

A new index by the International Monetary Fund shows current trade uncertainties are about 10 times the peaks seen in previous decades

Germany’s worship of fiscal discipline is being challenged by a looming recession and tantalizingly cheap credit

The U.K. economy continued to create jobs over the summer and wages jumped, despite the escalating turmoil over Brexit

