(Bloomberg) -- As most Wall Streeters rush home on Thursday, 262 business executives are preparing to spend the cold night outdoors to raise funds and awareness for unhoused youth.

Among those trading in their beds for sleeping bags are Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.; Benjamin Grizzle, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global co-head of Marquee distribution; and Brian Cashman, New York Yankees general manager.

This year marks Covenant House’s 50th year in New York City and 12th annual Sleep Out. Participants must raise at least $5,000 to join the event, to be held this year at privately owned Silverstein Family Park. The Jefferies CEO -- who was this year’s top individual contributor by raising $341,320 -- will be participating in his first Sleep Out, and is bringing his daughter.

“I will use any excuse to spend more time with her,” Handler said in an email. “We will have some fun Thursday night while doing good.”

After dinner and group activities on the 10th floor of 7 World Trade Center, the donors will head for the adjacent park, owned by Silverstein Properties, which normally doesn’t allow overnight camping. They plan to spend the night outside, as temperatures are predicted to dip as low as 34F (1C).

Covenant House provides shelter and other services to young people living on the street. It has locations in 34 cities across six countries. Participants and organizers of Thursday’s event said the experience provides a good opportunity to reflect.

“We’re not mimicking homelessness; we know that I’ll be going home to a warm bed,” Julie Farber, executive director of the nonprofit’s New York City chapter, said in an interview. But it does “put us in solidarity and give just a tiny taste of what this must be like to experience day after day.”

Alan Thomas, co-head of global equities at Morgan Stanley, will be braving the elements. He said in an interview that, while he has donated funds to causes in the past, he also wanted to “give time and not just money.”

Thomas sits on the board of Covenant House New York with Goldman’s Grizzle and Lou Rauchenberger of JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We try to cultivate a little friendly competition for the sake of the young people at Covenant House,” Grizzle said.

(Corrects third paragraph to remove reference to daughter’s age. A previous version of this story corrected the name Jefferies Financial Group Inc.)

