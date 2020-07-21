(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the Department of Homeland Security seeking to throw out immigration restrictions, including those placed on H-1B visas issued to highly skilled workers with expertise in specialty fields.The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday, argues that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority last month when he temporarily halted access to several employment-based visas, affecting hundreds of thousands of people seeking to work in the U.S.The Chamber seeks to overturn “these sweeping and unlawful immigration restrictions that are an unequivocal ‘not welcome’ sign to the engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses, and other critical workers who help drive the American economy,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Donohue said in an emailed statement.Trump’s order freezes new H-1B and H-4 visas, used by technology workers and their families, as well as L visas for intracompany transfers and most J visas for work- and study-abroad programs, including au pairs, through the end of the year.The case is Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 20-cv-04887, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

