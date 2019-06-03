Leaders of the federal political parties are being urged by a group of business leaders to unveil their economic plans ahead of the October election.

“Canada urgently needs your leadership in driving forward a strategy for economic success,” the Business Council of Canada wrote in an open letter released Monday.

The council added that Canadians “deserve to know” how each party plans to tackle the country’s pressing economic challenges.

“We have some concerns that there are clouds looming on the horizon,” Don Lindsay, chair of the business council and CEO of Teck Resources Ltd., said in a BNN Bloomberg interview on Tuesday.

“We’re worried about Canada becoming complacent. We see other countries working hard to improve their competitiveness. And sometimes when they change their policies, as the U.S. have done … we have to respond,” Lindsay added.

In the letter, the business group says Ottawa has taken measures in response to recommendations from the Advisory Council on Economic Growth, citing action on immigration, the country’s aging population and low birth rate. But the council said more needs to be done to address the “root causes” of what’s holding back Canada’s economy, including “badly-needed infrastructure projects.”

The council also identified skills and talent, energy, taxation, regulation, innovation and the knowledge economy as other areas of concern where policy action is needed in order to boost Canada’s competitiveness.

The letter is signed by Lindsay and the business council’s president and CEO, Goldy Hyder, as well as other members of the council’s board of directors, which includes some of Canada’s most well-known energy and banking executives.