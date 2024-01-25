(Bloomberg) -- Business Insider is laying off 8% of its staff amid a broader restructuring, the latest news organization to cut employees during a particularly turbulent stretch for the media industry.

Chief Executive Officer Barbara Peng announced the changes in a memo to staff on Thursday, saying the company was refocusing teams and investing in areas that drive more value for the website’s audience.

“Unfortunately, this also means we need to scale back in some areas of our organization,” she said.

It’s the second round of cuts at Business Insider in less than a year. The site has been owned by Axel Springer SE since 2015.

In recent weeks, mass layoffs have hit multiple news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and Sports Illustrated. Forbes Media staffers began a three-day strike Thursday over contract terms.

Read More: Universal Music to Lay Off Hundreds in New Hit to Media Jobs

Online advertising for many of the businesses has been weak as marketers cut back on spending or shifted it in other directions. Artificial intelligence threatens to upend the industry if robots can quickly write and repurpose stories.

Additional sources of news have emerged to compete for the attention of consumers, including podcasts and subscription-based newsletters such as those on Substack.com. The Daily Beast has been reporting the job cuts under a blood-red banner that reads “Media Massacre.”

The changes in the business may also lead to mergers and acquisitions. BuzzFeed Inc. is looking to sell its food sites, while Vice Media may divest its women’s lifestyle brand Refinery29, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. A spokesperson for BuzzFeed declined to comment.

G/O Media Inc., parent of Deadspin and the Onion, is shopping its sites, Adweek reported Wednesday. Last year the company shut down the website Jezebel, although it was later picked up by another publisher.

(Adds explanations for cuts beginning in sixth paragraph.)

