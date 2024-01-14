(Bloomberg) -- Business Insider’s chief executive officer said the organization stands by its report that Neri Oxman, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and wife of billionaire Bill Ackman, plagiarized paragraphs of her doctoral dissertation.

Reporting for the stories showed no signs of bias, and the process the Business Insider journalists followed was sound, CEO Barbara Peng said in a memo that was posted to the company’s website on Sunday.

Read More: Bill Ackman Brings Activist Playbook to America’s Culture Wars

“There was no unfair bias or personal, political, and/or religious motivation in the pursuit of the stories,” Peng wrote. “The process we went through to report, edit, and review the stories was sound, as was the timing.”

Peng’s comments echo Business Insider’s global editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson, who’d previously told staff that he stood behind the story and the newsroom’s motivations.

Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, responded on Sunday with a post on X criticizing the news outlet’s reporting. Ackman had accused the outlet of holding a “campaign to destroy” his wife. In response to these accusations, Peng said that “as a prominent intellectual” Oxman was a fair subject of media coverage.

Since the article’s publication, Ackman has complained both to parent company Axel Springer and to its private equity majority owner KKR & Co, sharing details from his communications on X. In a statement to Bloomberg, on Sunday, Axel Springer’s Global Head of Communications & Sustainability, Adib Sisani, also said the company stands by Business Insider and its newsroom.

Oxman has responded to BI’s accusations saying she had “omitted quotation marks for certain work” in her 330-page thesis, but had cited other authors appropriately.

Business Insider published the article on Oxman following Ackman’s campaign against former Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who resigned after accusations of plagiarism in her work and criticism of her handling of a campus controversy over antisemitism.

(Updates with comment from BI parent Axel Springer and additional context throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.