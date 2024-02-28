The CEO of Flair Airlines is denying that Canada’s airline regulations hurt low-cost carriers after its biggest competitor cited legal hurdles for its sudden closure.

Stephen Jones said every airline in the world faces regulations before taking the skies and Canada is no different.

“Canada deserves low-cost fares the same way another country does and Canada should get them and Flair’s here to deliver them,” he told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview on Wednesday. “Every country, every market has its nuances, Canada has some, it does have high structural costs in airports and fees, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have a healthy and vibrant ultra-low-cost carrier segment.”

Jones’ comments come a week after Lynx Air, a fellow Canadian low-cost carrier, abruptly ceased operations, citing inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates and regulatory costs among the reasons for its closure.

Jones said he was “sad” to hear of Lynx’s end.

“They were a strong competitor, we competed a lot with them, but they had the same purpose, the same goal, the same vision as we do, which is delivering affordable airfares for Canadians,” he said.

Jones did say that airport fees in Canada are high – upwards of $60 per passenger at certain airports – but said Flair does not intend to leave the market.

“Business is good,” he said. “If you could take November and February out of the calendar, life would be much better because these are low-travel months, but we’re starting to look into the summer now and the summer’s starting to look really good.”

With files from The Canadian Press