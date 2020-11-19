(Bloomberg) -- The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges the Trump administration to launch the formal transition to President-elect Joe Biden.

There are 19 days until the deadline for states to certify their results, 25 days until the Electoral College meets, 48 days until Congress certifies the results and 62 days until inauguration.

Business groups are joining the list of those clamoring for the presidential transition to begin.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Tom Donohue urged President Donald Trump’s administration to launch the formal transition.

“While the Trump administration can continue litigating to confirm election outcomes, for the sake of Americans’ safety and well-being, it should not delay the transition a moment longer,” Donohue told Axios on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the group, which is Washington’s most powerful business lobby and traditionally allied with Republicans, confirmed the comments.

On Wednesday evening, the National Association of Manufacturers had urged the General Services Administration to sign a letter that would kick off the transition. The group cited “the threats to our economic and national security, and most importantly, to the public health.”

Joshua Bolten, president of Business Roundtable trade group for CEOs, has also called for the transition to proceed, a spokeswoman said. Bolten served as White House chief of staff under former President George W. Bush.

Elections officials in Georgia are expected to release the results of a hand recount of about 5 million votes Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence will meet with the coronavirus task force Thursday afternoon, followed by a press briefing.

