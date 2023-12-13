(Bloomberg) -- John Chambers comes prepared. The former Cisco Systems CEO walked into Bloomberg’s New York office with a thick black binder full of background material for the dozen or so meetings he had on a recent autumn day.

Those binders are a calling card of sorts, and also harken back to an era when business leaders made decisions without Zoom calls, smartphones or generative AI. “I had a playbook behind everything I did,” says Chambers, a consummate salesman who ran Cisco for two decades, during which the network equipment maker rose to become the world’s largest publicly traded company at the peak of the dot-com boom. Chambers acquired about 180 companies during his tenure, and boasts that he typically held onto the CEOs of the firms he bought — despite letting go of thousands of workers as Cisco’s growth slowed and smaller rivals ate away its market share toward the end of his tenure.

Today, the 74-year-old runs JC2 Ventures, which invests in tech startups, and he’s also chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a position that cements his longstanding ties and admiration for the nation and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He spoke with Bloomberg News about when CEOs should speak up on hot-button topics — and when they shouldn’t — his secret sauce for making deals and the current backlash against ESG initiatives. (Reponses have been edited and condensed for clarity.)

There's a lot more demand these days for CEOs to speak out on highly charged issues like the Israel-Hamas war, but also abortion, Ukraine, immigration, the list goes on. You mentor the CEOs of your portfolio companies. What do you tell them in terms of when to weigh in, when not to?

If they comment on everything, especially areas outside where you have expertise or where it's an issue for your company, yeah, it's a mistake. If I do not bring any unique voice and it divides my employees pretty much down the middle, that's not the job of a CEO. However, I don't hesitate at all making comments on issues that are very public if they relate to the company. I do believe where you have key areas of alignment of interest, you ought to take stances. If it’s a right or wrong issue, and I think it’s important, I will take a stance on it, even if a fair amount of employees might have a problem with it. The difference today is that CEOs cannot get to the point where their employees say what your values should be. The CEO’s job is to run the company. So do I still make very public comments on issues? Absolutely.

With Hamas, acts of terrorism can never be tolerated. It was horrific. That’s a Holocaust. And I don’t know how you can defend in any way what happened there. Israel has a right to go and put Hamas out of business. They have to, otherwise they’re going to be viewed as weak. So do I comment on that? Yeah. And it doesn’t change my comfort level with being invested in Israeli startups, but also it’s all the more reason I need to do the same in the Arab world.

What did you learn over the years about acquiring companies and integrating their workforces?

I never acquired a company with a different culture. People said, ‘Well, how'd you get everybody to adjust to your culture?’ I said, I got companies that were pretty close and I just put 'em on steroids. I also didn’t acquire a company where I didn’t want to keep the CEO. I acquired eight cybersecurity companies and all eight CEOs were with Cisco when I left. And so we kept the talent, we incorporated it, we developed a very good reputation about acquiring and using the talent throughout our organization.

What do you make of the current backlash against ESG and the debates over corporate commitments to diversity?

How much of the company’s efforts should be an economic return and how much should benefit society? I personally believe that the CEO has to do both. When we were making a lot of money, nobody objected to corporate social responsibility. When things get a little bit tough, they said, tell me again why you’re spending $20 million a year on Cisco Networking Academies [a training organization Chambers helped start in 1997]. Your social responsibilities actually go up during downturns, not down. And that's true of gender, true of religion, true of age. So I think it’s not just right socially, it is absolutely better for the business. I share with my teams my view on this, and I expect them to treat everybody equally. If you don't, if I have the capability to fire you, I’ll fire you.

What potential do you see for India?

I don't think you've seen anything yet. People ask me when I think India will move from number five to number three in global GDP. I say that’s the wrong question: The question is when India will become number one in world GDP. It is inevitable if they execute well. I would love to see India be a powerhouse of manufacturing because we've got an issue there now.

You’re less bullish on China, why?

I’m a product of Dr. An Wang, [co-founder] of Wang Laboratories. I was the only non-Chinese person ever to run Asia-Pacific for Wang. And so my first major decision as [Cisco] CEO is we’re gonna play in China and play in a big way. And in fairness, even through very tough negotiations, I never had one business or government leader not treat me fairly. When things started to change, when it became a win-lose versus the US, I said, this is going to be a real problem. So I switched Chuck [Robbins, Cisco’s current CEO] to covering China. I focused on India because I felt it would be the next China, but with democracy. And that’s where I put my time and energy with my startups.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.