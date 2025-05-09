Intercounty Baseball League gaining ground

Fernando Rodney is a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star and a former recipient of both the MLB Delivery Man of the Year and the American League Comeback Player of the Year Awards. He earned these accolades in 2012 after setting a franchise record with 48 saves while posting an impressive 0.60 ERA over 74.2 innings pitched as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2019, he provided veteran depth to the Washington Nationals’ bullpen during their run to the franchise’s first World Series title. Throughout his remarkable 17-year MLB career, Rodney accumulated a total of 327 career saves, ranking him 18th on the all-time list in the category.

On Friday, May 16, a packed Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium in Hamilton will witness 48-year-old Rodney toe the rubber for the first time as a Hamilton Cardinal. He’ll open the 2025 season against the visiting Brantford Red Sox, showcasing his 95-mile-per-hour fastball – officially marking his entry into the Intercounty Baseball League. In doing so, he joins a select group of elite players who have contributed to the IBL’s transformation from its amateur roots into a league with a true professional standing.

Founded in 1919 with just four teams – Galt, Guelph, Stratford, and Kitchener – the IBL has steadily grown and now features nine teams across southern Ontario.

Operating much like professional minor league clubs, IBL teams offer players the opportunity to compete in a pro-style environment – complete with wooden bats and baseballs that meet minor league standards. Each team plays a 42-game regular season from early May through late August, followed by best-of-five playoff rounds, culminating in the championship series around Labour Day.

At its core, the IBL has always been a community-driven league dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality entertainment for local baseball fans. Even as the league has grown and attracted first-rate talent over the years, it continues to preserve its welcoming, family-first atmosphere.

“It has a strong sense of community, and the atmosphere at games is incredible,” said IBL Commissioner Ted Kalnins. “Families and friends can enjoy high-quality baseball for just five to 10 dollars, with affordable food and drinks, right in their own neighbourhood. It’s an incredible way to bring people together, enjoy the sport, and create lasting memories.”

Although it is characterized as a semi-professional league on paper, the players who have come through the IBL’s ranks have certainly blurred the lines. Major League players such as Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins, Chris Speier, Jesse Orosco, Larry Landreth, Mike Kilkenny, and Mike Gardiner have all played in the IBL. More than 40 IBL players have advanced to MLB or returned to the IBL following their MLB careers, and the league is loaded with ex-minor leaguers – a trend that has grown since the MLB contracted 40 affiliated farm teams in 2020, which left many talented players looking for opportunities in independent leagues like the IBL.

“The talent level in independent leagues has increased since the minor league system was compressed. As a result, we’re seeing more high-quality players in leagues like ours,” said Kalnins.

“So when people ask us if we’re equivalent to the minors, it’s tough to say definitively, but I know many of our guys would be playing affiliated ball if not for that restructuring. Many of them played in the minors before or even after the compression. The talent [in the IBL] is elite.”

But players are not only sourced from the minor leagues. Despite the league’s southern Ontario origins, it boasts a strong presence of international imports – particularly from countries known as hotbeds for baseball prowess.

“The Cardinals have gone down to the Dominican Republic to Robinson Canó’s Baseball Academy and held an open tryout. Kitchener has done [recruiting] in Cuba for years,” said Kalnins. “Agents are also involved. Recently, an agent contacted us about two Japanese players ... They both ended up getting signed based on their stats and footage.

“Recruiting is a mixed bag. But interestingly, our hit rate with imports is very high – it’s rare to bring in an import who doesn’t become one of the team’s top contributors.”

Japan’s Ayami Sato – a six-time Women’s Baseball World Cup medallist, and current pitcher for the Toronto Maple Leafs – is one of the latest star imports to sign with the IBL. For a league with a supposed grassroots vision, they have certainly carved out a global footprint – managing to turn small-town diamonds into unexpected destinations for world-class players.

Grade-A spectacles drive greater fan interest, and as the fan base grows, so does corporate interest – a recent domino effect that has Kalnins believing the league is currently “ahead of schedule” regarding its evolution.

“Last year, we had nearly 200,000 fans, and I’m extremely confident we’ll surpass that this year. A couple of teams have changed hands and are now owned by more progressive owners who are investing more in marketing and fan engagement.”

Fun fact: The Red Sox were sold in March of this year to American Terry Smith, the real-life inspiration behind the Ted Lasso television series – a testament to the growing recognition and appeal of the IBL brand.

“Twenty years ago, we were pounding the pavement digging for sponsors – now they’re reaching out to us, especially to work with the top teams,” said Kalnins. “Sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise have all grown significantly in recent years, and we believe our improved branding is attracting attention well beyond our local communities.”

As growth accelerates on all fronts, the league isn’t just thriving – it’s gearing up for expansion. Kalnins says the goal for 2026 is clear: a 10th team.

“We’re now transitioning into a fully professional league, and as part of that, I’d like to add a 10th team. Expanding to 10 teams would allow us to grow our geographic footprint and create two divisions of five – which would help with travel savings and scheduling,” said Kalnins.

As spring starts to beckon and the sun rises on a new IBL season, Rodney will step into the spotlight to begin his first outing as a Cardinal and become part of a proud local chapter in Canadian baseball history. Once considered a “working man’s league,” the IBL has gradually evolved into a competitive stage where many of the game’s elite have left their mark, helping legitimize a league known for its community spirit that may flourish into something bigger than ever before.

The 2025 IBL season officially gets underway on Sunday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Maple Leafs and Red Sox will host the Kitchener Panthers and London Majors, respectively. The defending IBL champions, Barrie Baycats, will begin their title defence against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, May 15, at their newly rebranded home field, Athletic Kulture Stadium.

Follow: @aleksa_cosovic