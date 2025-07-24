All players now in court in world junior sex assault trial. Follow the latest here.

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right; Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ontario, Canada, April 22, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP, file)

An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial for five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

Follow for the latest updates below. All times are eastern.

10:15 a.m.: Consent a central issue, says lawyer

Consent is the central issue of this trial, according to criminal defence lawyer Nick Cake, who spoke with CTV News outside the courtroom as proceedings got underway inside.

During the trial, prosecutors had argued that E.M. did not voluntarily consent. The complainant told the court she engaged in sexual acts while on “autopilot,” and that she had been surprised and scared. Prosecutors argued she was describing a trauma response, which could affect her behaviour and memory of the events.

Defence lawyers for the players have suggested she initiated sexual activity. The court was also shown two cellphone videos – taken that night, about an hour apart – in which E.M. says she’s “OK with this” and that “it was all consensual.” The Crown had argued those videos were not evidence that she actually consented.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

9:25 a.m.: Players now in court

All five accused players are now inside the London, Ont., courthouse where a judge is expected to deliver her decision in their sexual assault trial later this morning.

Carter Hart was the last accused player to arrive, a little before 9:30 a.m.

Protesters outside are getting quieter after the players’ arrival, and they say they plan to be back this afternoon after the judge makes her ruling.

The Canadian Press

9:10 a.m.: Dube first to enter

Four of five accused former hockey players are now at the courthouse to await the ruling in their case.

Dillon Dube was the first to enter, followed by Alex Formenton, both of them arriving before 9 a.m.

Michael McLeod and Callan Foote followed.

Protesters’ chanting is intensifying as each player arrives.

The Canadian Press

8 a.m.: E.M. supporters gather

Supporters of the complainant in the case are gathering outside the courthouse as the line to enter grows longer.

The supporters are carrying colourful signs signalling support for survivors of sexual assault, and copies of planned chants printed on bright orange paper.

One reads: “My dress is not a yes.”

One person is writing out the word “believe” in block letters with chalk on the sidewalk.

The Canadian Press

7 a.m.: Courtroom space limited

Reporters and observers began lining up outside the London, Ont., courthouse as early as 6:15 a.m. — more than two hours before it opens.

By 7 a.m., roughly a dozen people were waiting by the entrance.

Space in the courtroom is limited, though staff have set up an overflow room where people can watch the proceedings on TV screens.

The Canadian Press

