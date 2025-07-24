E.M.’s testimony not credible, judge says in opening remarks. Hockey sex assault trial live updates here.

Warning: This article contains graphic content.

An Ontario judge is delivering her ruling today in the sexual assault trial for five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

Follow for the latest updates below. All times are eastern.

12:47 p.m.: Judge outlines Crown’s position

The judge is recapping the Crown’s arguments and submissions in the trial.

The Crown argued that the complainant was credible and that she had no reason to fabricate the allegations that she did not voluntarily consent to the sex acts that took place in the hotel room.

The Crown also argued that the evidence of the accused players should not be accepted, as their credibility is compromised by the text conversations in the group chat that took place after the encounter.

Carroccia says the Crown argued the players’ group chat was trying to “concoct a narrative” about the complainant and what happened that night.

The Canadian Press

12:30 p.m.: Judge recounts Hart’s testimony

The judge is going over the testimony court heard from Carter Hart, who was the only accused player to testify in his own defence.

Court heard that McLeod texted a group chat asking if anyone wanted to be in a “three-way” and that Hart replied, “I’m in.”

Hart testified that he was drunk and his first memory of the complainant was seeing her laying naked on a sheet on the floor, masturbating.

He also testified that the woman was offering sex to the men in the room and that he briefly received oral sex from her.

The Canadian Press

12:02 p.m.: Court resumes

The judge has resumed reading the reasons for her ruling after the morning recess.

She is recapping some of the testimony court heard from other hockey players who were in the hotel room at some point, but did not face any charges in the case.

Carroccia says one of those hockey players testified that the men in the room appeared to be shocked after he said the complainant offered sex.

The Canadian Press

11:54 a.m.: Players’ family share moment at recess

When the judge called recess, members of the family of the players approached the players to shake hands and hug.

CTV News London journalist Kristylee Varley

11:40 a.m.: Judge calls recess

The judge has paused her remarks for a 15-minute recess.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

11:20 a.m. E.M. appeared sober in videos, judge recounts

The judge has turned to the two videos, referring to them as “consent videos,” in which E.M. said she was “OK with this.”

“While speaking on the video, E.M. does not display any signs of intoxication. She has no difficulty speaking. … She is not slurring her words and speaks clearly and coherently,” said Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor, and CTV News London journalist Kristylee Varley

10:45 a.m.: Judge describes facts in case

The judge is going over the facts of the case before she delivers her ruling on the charges against each of the players.

She is describing the details court has heard over the course of the trial, such as how the complainant met McLeod at a bar before going to his hotel room with him, and the texts she’d exchanged with a friend that night.

The judge is also recapping the complainant’s testimony about how she felt after the encounter and what happened after she got home that night.

The Canadian Press

10:40 a.m.: E.M.’s testimony not credible: judge

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is telling court that the complainant in the case did not present credible testimony.

Sighs of relief can be heard in the courtroom, where family members of the accused are sitting behind defence lawyers.

She has not yet delivered a formal ruling.

The Canadian Press

10:30 a.m.: Court proceedings begin

Proceedings are underway in a packed courtroom as the judge is expected to deliver her ruling.

The Canadian Press

10:15 a.m.: Consent a central issue, says lawyer

Consent is the central issue of this trial, according to criminal defence lawyer Nick Cake, who spoke with CTV News outside the courtroom as proceedings got underway inside.

During the trial, prosecutors had argued that E.M. did not voluntarily consent. The complainant told the court she engaged in sexual acts while on “autopilot,” and that she had been surprised and scared. Prosecutors argued she was describing a trauma response, which could affect her behaviour and memory of the events.

Defence lawyers for the players have suggested she initiated sexual activity. The court was also shown two cellphone videos – taken that night, about an hour apart – in which E.M. says she’s “OK with this” and that “it was all consensual.” The Crown had argued those videos were not evidence that she actually consented.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

9:25 a.m.: Players now in court

All five accused players are now inside the London, Ont., courthouse where a judge is expected to deliver her decision in their sexual assault trial later this morning.

Carter Hart was the last accused player to arrive, a little before 9:30 a.m.

Protesters outside are getting quieter after the players’ arrival, and they say they plan to be back this afternoon after the judge makes her ruling.

The Canadian Press

9:10 a.m.: Dube first to enter

Four of five accused former hockey players are now at the courthouse to await the ruling in their case.

Dillon Dube was the first to enter, followed by Alex Formenton, both of them arriving before 9 a.m.

Michael McLeod and Callan Foote followed.

Protesters’ chanting is intensifying as each player arrives.

The Canadian Press

8 a.m.: E.M. supporters gather

Supporters of the complainant in the case are gathering outside the courthouse as the line to enter grows longer.

The supporters are carrying colourful signs signalling support for survivors of sexual assault, and copies of planned chants printed on bright orange paper.

One reads: “My dress is not a yes.”

One person is writing out the word “believe” in block letters with chalk on the sidewalk.

The Canadian Press

7 a.m.: Courtroom space limited

Reporters and observers began lining up outside the London, Ont., courthouse as early as 6:15 a.m. — more than two hours before it opens.

By 7 a.m., roughly a dozen people were waiting by the entrance.

Space in the courtroom is limited, though staff have set up an overflow room where people can watch the proceedings on TV screens.

The Canadian Press

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line:+1 866 925 441924-hour crisis line:416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline:+1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline:+1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces:+1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.