Business Openings on Yelp Rise to New Record in the US

(Bloomberg) -- Business openings jumped to a record on Yelp Inc. last year in the US, helped by a surge in firms catering to homeowners locked in by pre-pandemic era mortgage rates.

The number of openings listed on Yelp increased by 20% from 2022 to more than 762,200. Growth in new businesses surpassed 2019 in every single state, according to the online-reviews site.

The hike in interest rates last year deterred many homeowners from moving out and the focus on improving existing houses was a boon for entrepreneurs in wallpapering, carpentry or masonry — some of the fastest categories in Yelp’s openings data.

Other sectors saw strong growth in startups as well, including the restaurant and travel industries, as many Americans splurged on experiences.

Minorities have been a key driver of business creation during the pandemic recovery, and Yelp’s figures show that the trend continued through 2023. The growth in openings by Black Americans and Hispanics, at 24% and 28% respectively, outpaced the national average. New businesses owned by LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs also jumped.

By state, West Virginia, Wyoming, Rhode Island, Delaware and Idaho posted the largest percentage increases.

Even though the Federal Reserve has signaled it will cut rates this year and mortgage rates have come down from their 2023 high in October, many homeowners are still hesitant to list their properties until rates drop further.

That should create more opportunities for service-home businesses.

“In 2024, we predict we will continue to see this positive momentum across the U.S., especially in the home services categories which last year saw the highest new business growth and total openings numbers,” Samantha Auerbach, data science manager at Yelp, said in a statement.

Yelp’s numbers are based on new listings, which can be added by business representatives or Yelp users.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.