We’ve had to pivot our brewery from retail to wholesale: Nova Scotia small business owner

Small business owners pushed to their financial edge due to prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns are prepared to take drastic measures - including defying lockdown restrictions - to protect their livelihoods, according to the head of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

“The number of tweets and emails I've received from business owners ready to defy lockdowns is growing by the minute, especially in Ontario,” CFIB President Dan Kelly said in several tweets posted on Tuesday.

The number of tweets and emails I've received from business owners ready to defy lockdowns is growing by the minute, especially in Ontario. I don't think govts appreciate how close we are to society's breaking point. — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) May 11, 2021

CFIB does not recommend business owners break the rules. But I do not dismiss the concerns of those ready to take this extraordinary step either. If you were in the position of losing your business, your economic future, your home, what would you do? — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) May 11, 2021

While Kelly doesn’t recommend breaking provincial restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, he also understands the immense pressure business owners are currently under.

“I don't think governments appreciate how close we are to society's breaking point,” he wrote. “If you were in the position of losing your business, your economic future, your home, what would you do?”

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, indoor dining and gyms in several Ontario regions have been closed for more than 300 days, while salons and other non-essential retailers have been shut down for roughly 200 days.

Provincial governments recently implemented tougher COVID-19 restrictions amid another sharp rise in infections, although some provinces such as Saskatchewan have already unveiled roadmaps to reopening their economy.

CTV News reported Monday Ontario's health minister may extend the provincial stay-at-home order into June, or until infection rates significantly decline.

Some business owners have already taken bold stands against the rules including a BBQ restaurant owner in Toronto who was arrested after allowing indoor dining, and a gym in Mississauga, Ont. whose owners face several charges for violating health rules.

Ben Graci, who runs the The Doctor’s House banquet hall and XXI Chophouse restaurant in Vaughan, Ont., is one business owner whose frustrated with the government's inaction. He told BNN Bloomberg he hasn't generated any revenue over the past 13 months, while incurring monthly costs of up to $130,000.

“We do not plan on defying any laws. Our industry books weddings and events eight to 24 months in advance. I cannot take any chances getting shut down with another event the next day or weekend,” he said in an email.

“We get the feeling that the politicians don’t care. They have not taken a pay cut. They have not been laid off. All levels of government have failed our industry,” Graci said.

Kelly said governments of all levels are not doing enough to support businesses through the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

“We need to find an immediate pathway to provide support to business owners facing permanent closure due to COVID restrictions,” he tweeted. “This means finding ways to allow them to operate with limited capacity.”