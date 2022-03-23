(Bloomberg) -- Early in her career, First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Nadia Calviño wasn’t a fan of government quotas to promote gender diversity. These days, she describes herself as “very supportive” of them.

“We can’t wait 125 years to reach equality, we need to do something now,” she said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Equality Summit. “Quotas are game changers, they are a shock to a system.”

The jolt of the Black Lives Matters protests has business and political leaders more willing to embrace laws, quotas, and other firm measures to move the needle on increasing Black, female and other minority representation in the workplace, in c-suites and on boards.

Quotas, in particular, were popular among attendees of a two-day event put on by Bloomberg News in New York City. Natasha Cazenave, executive director at the European Securities and Markets Authority, also said she supports quotas, which the European Union is currently considering for women on boards. At her own employer, which is Europe's markets cop, women account for 54% of managers, yet “a more structured, conscious policy” could help sustain that, she said.

Governments in the U.S. and Europe are also embracing other legislation, such as “baby bonds” and pay transparency laws, to close the racial and gender wage gaps.

Darrick Hamilton, an economist and the “ intellectual father of baby bonds” said the programs, which are essentially government run trust funds for kids, are an “automatic stabilizer” for poor children. “Whether you are born into a rich family or a poor family, you have a stake in this country,” he said in a Tuesday interview at the summit.

The Biden administration is also taking a more active role in pushing diversity by using some of the $65 billion for broadband infrastructure funding to train and hire women and minorities into relevant jobs. The broadband funds will create some 150,000 jobs, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she’s “determined to make sure that those jobs go to women, go to people of color, go to people who don’t have a college degree.” As part of the training, she wants to provide “wrap-around services’’ like child care and transportation, which will help attract and retain women.

For its part, Norway — one of the most gender equal countries in the world — is preparing a new law aimed at creating more full-time jobs for women to promote gender equality, Equality Minister Anette Trettebergstuen said in a Wednesday interview.

The government wants to make full-time employment “the norm in working life,” she said, adding that the country’s “work force is really gender segregated.” The proposal, unveiled in January, would require companies to offer staff a full-time contract or justify the need for a part-time one. Part-time positions are particularly prevalent in hospitality and health-care industries, with predominantly female staff.

“Many of the keys to a more equal society lie in the labor force,” Trettebergstuen said.

