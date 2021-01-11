Business sentiment rebounded to above average levels at the end of last year on strengthening domestic and foreign demand, according to the Bank of Canada.

The results from the central bank’s quarterly survey of executives show business conditions improved sharply amid a rebound that brought a number of sectors back to near pre-pandemic levels of activity. Managers reported stronger sales outlooks, investment and hiring plans and tightening labor markets. At the same time, the recovery is uneven, with about one-third of businesses reporting they continue to struggle.

“Robust foreign demand, improved confidence related to vaccines, and ongoing government relief programs all contribute to the improved outlook,” the Bank of Canada said in its Business Outlook Survey. “Although business sentiment has strengthened broadly, it remains solidly negative for many firms, including those in high-contact services.”

The composite gauge of sentiment rose to 1.3 in the fourth quarter, the highest since 2018 and above historical averages. That’s up from -2.2 in the third quarter and a decade-low of -6.9 in the second quarter.

The results of the survey will be a comfort to policy makers, suggesting businesses felt the economy was well on track to recovery at the end of last year -- consistent with economic data at the time. Still, the interviews in the Bank of Canada survey were conducted between from mid-November to early December, before new economy-wide restrictions were imposed amid a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

