(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive of the biggest Nordic bank said the pandemic was the “wake-up call” that businesses like his needed to realize they can dramatically cut back on travel without it affecting performance.

“Sometimes you need a wake-up call and something extraordinary needs to happen to make you change your habits,” Nordea Bank Abp CEO Frank Vang-Jensen said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Manus Cranny and Annmarie Hordern on Thursday.

Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank with core operations spread across four countries, is the latest member of the financial industry to acknowledge that life won’t return to pre-pandemic norms once the coronavirus is brought under control. Earlier this week, HSBC Holdings Plc said it expects to cut office space by 20% and to spend roughly half as much on business travel, as virtual meetings replace in-person talks.

At Nordea, there was a realization that when business trips ground to a halt in 2020, it actually “worked well,” Vang-Jensen said. So in future, there “will definitely be much less traveling and it will also be [about] meeting in a different way.”

Beating Expectations

The Nordea CEO spoke shortly after unveiling a set of first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates as management continues to beat down costs, and said it will be able to live up to profitability pledges made to investors.

Net interest income rose to 1.21 billion euros ($1.47 billion), the Helsinki-based bank said. Analysts had on average estimated 1.18 billion euros. Net loan losses were less than half as bad as expected, at 52 million euros, as Nordea’s clients weathered the pandemic better than feared.

“The credit quality is strong,” Vang-Jensen said. Still, Nordea won’t be reducing the 650 million euros management has set aside in provisions for potential losses, he said.

“We believe it’s too early to conclude on the financial implications of our customers,” he said. “We do see the light at the end of the tunnel, but still, we have some way to go in the Nordics as well as in the rest of the world. We believe it’s prudent to retain it.”

Nordea has spent the past years driving down costs and finding ways to become more profitable amid intense pressure from shareholders to beef up returns on equity. The bank has now managed to bring costs down to just 48% of income, compared with 57% a year earlier. Its return on equity was 11% at the end of March, significantly better than in previous quarters.

Meanwhile, Nordea’s biggest owner Sampo Oyj has revealed plans to sell more than a half of its roughly 16% stake as it moves away from banking and focuses holdings on insurance. Nordea shareholders in February agreed to let the bank buy back stock, though any such purchases are on hold until the European Central Bank allows such moves again. The bank used its first-quarter report to reiterate its plans to move ahead with buybacks as soon as it’s permitted.

Nordea also said its assets under management soared 33% to 372 billion euros, as customer inflows continued and markets bounced back.

(Retops with Nordea CEO television interview)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.