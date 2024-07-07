Delivery Hero Says It’s Facing €400 Million Antitrust Fine

The headquarters of Delivery Hero SE in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Delivery Hero is among the biggest gainers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this quarter, up 46% since June 30, as the company takes out some of investors most dire concerns one by one.

(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE may be hit with a fine exceeding €400 million ($434 million) by the European Commission over alleged anti-competitive behavior and will raise the provision it has set aside for this possibility, the food ordering service firm said in a statement Sunday.

The company said its decision to “significantly increase” a corresponding provision already built in the amount of €186 million and as indicated in its 2023 annual report followed “recent informal engagement” with the European Commission.

“Delivery Hero intends to fully cooperate with the European Commission,” the Berlin-based company said.

