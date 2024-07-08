Court Nixes Signa Debt Plan, Saying It’s ‘Obviously Not Feasible’

The Austrian Postsparkasse building, formerly the headquarters of the Austrian postal savings bank, owned by Signa Prime Selection AG, in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Signa Development Selection AG, one of the major units of the retail and real estate empire founded by Rene Benko, is facing insolvency as a result of a cash crunch within the division.

(Bloomberg) -- An Austrian court has thrown a wrench in attempts to restructure Signa Prime Selection AG, saying a creditor-backed plan to sell property held by Rene Benko’s flagship unit was “obviously not feasible.”

The Vienna Higher Regional Court’s decision — which can be appealed — overruled an earlier approval of the plan, which envisions a protracted wind-down of the company under the supervision of a trustee.

The plan had received the backing of creditors in March, offering to pay them at least 30% of their claims, the minimum legally required for a self-administered restructuring in Austria, and to avoid liquidation.

The verdict highlights the complexity of the largest insolvency in Austria’s history, which spans several jurisdictions.

At its height, Rene Benko’s property and retail empire included some of Europe’s most prominent buildings, including London’s Selfridges department store and the Hotel Bauer in Venice. But a cash squeeze due to rising interest rates and falling property prices pushed the company into insolvency last year, leaving an array of high-profile creditors battling over its ruins.

The Vienna court based its objection on that fact that Signa Prime has failed to secure at least €100 million ($108 million) of debtor-in-possession funding needed to help bring subsidiaries out of their own insolvencies and allow the sale of property. Of €50 million received so far, almost €27 million has been set aside to cover procedural costs.

The ruling also found flaws in the restructuring plan, pointing to optimistic assumptions of a substantial market recovery and the difficulty of recouping money from insolvent units.

“Based on these circumstances, it is therefore not possible to achieve the 30% restructuring plan quota even from the most favorable point of view,” the court said in a statement explaining the ruling. “The restructuring plan is obviously not feasible.”

The court appeal was initiated by Austria’s Finanzprokuratur, which acts as the government’s attorney. Its president, Wolfgang Peschorn, had argued the restructuring process lacked necessary transparency and financial support.

Signa Prime’s insolvency administrator confirmed the court’s non-final decision, saying in an emailed statement the company would remain in self-administered insolvency for now.

