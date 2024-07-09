Chipotle CFO Hartung to Retire After More Than 20 Years in Role

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is losing Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung, who will retire after more than two decades of serving in that role for the burrito chain.

Hartung will step down on March 31, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Since joining as CFO in 2002, he’s helped the company navigate McDonald Corp.’s divestiture, a contamination crisis that nearly brought it down, and its rise to the largest US fast-casual chain by sales.

Adam Rymer, who’s been at Chipotle for 15 years, will become CFO on Jan. 1.

The company’s shares fell less than 1% at 4:37 p.m. in after-hours trading in New York.

